Man in critical condition following overnight stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One man is in critical condition after he was stabbed at a liquor store early Sunday morning.

It happened in the area of 25th Street and Sherman Drive around 3 a.m.

Authorities said an ambulance was called for the victim when he was transported to a gas station at 25th Street and College Avenue.

According to police, a witness on the scene says a person tried to flirt with the victim’s sister, and when he got involved, the suspect stabbed him.

Police are still searching for the suspect, they believe he is an older man with a beard wearing a biker vest.