4 charged after allegedly hiding pills in milkshake cup, pants

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Four people face charges in Johnson County after sheriff deputies found pills and a pipe hidden in a milkshake cup in their car.

Kyle Bryant, 23; Brandon Gentry, 21; Braydon Bain, 19; and Makayla Pittman, 18, are all charged with possession of a controlled substance after a deputy found “multiple” pills hidden in their truck.

The four were driving on Sunday when a deputy with the Johnson County Sherriff’s Department noticed them make a sudden right turn. The deputy pulled them over and found Bryant, Gentry and Pittman in the car. When the deputy asked who owned the car, Bain “popped” out of the bed of the truck and jumped out.

The deputy then noticed a small bag of pills in the bed of the truck that Bain took and dropped on the ground. The deputy then handcuffed him and searched the rest of the vehicle.

The deputy found a bottle of pills and a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine in a milkshake cup. Pittman, who was holding the milkshake cup, denied knowing the other suspects and said she had no idea the pills and pipe were in it.

The deputies later found three more bottles of pills in Bryant’s pants. All together, the four had 211 pills. Police say Bryant swallowed a small bag of methamphetamine in an attempt to hide the substance.

The four were booked into the Johnson County Jail. Pittman and Bryant are being held on $1,000 bonds. Bryant is being held on a $32,000 bond, and Gentry is being held on a $2,000 bond.