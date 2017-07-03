Alexandria traffic stop death sparks investigation

ALEXANDRIA, Ind. (WISH) — Alexandria police have asked authorities to conduct an independent investigation after a man’s death during a traffic stop.

According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Nico Vasquez, of Gas City, died Friday, June 30, during a traffic stop conducted by Alexandria police around 3 p.m.

Authorities say Vasquez was pulled over for speeding and was cited for driving on a suspended driver’s license. While Vasquez waited for a ride, police say he “fell into a semi-conscious state” and was taken by medics to Community Hospital-Anderson, where he died.

A statement from Madison County Sheriff Scott Mellinger states there appeared to be no physical altercation between Vasquez and the officers who conducted the traffic stop and that it appears to be related to a medical issue.

Alexandria police have requested the sheriff’s office investigation to eliminate conflict of interest — the sheriff’s office says autopsy results remain pending as of Monday at 2:55 p.m.