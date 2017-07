FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – Authorities responded to a situation in Fishers Monday morning.

According to The Fishers Police Department, they were called out to the area of Colbarn Drive and Sunblest Boulevard for a mental health check around 10:30 a.m.

Dispatchers described the situation as a “disturbance” without elaborating. Officers on the scene described the situation as “over” as of 11:45 a.m.

24-Hour News 8 has a crew on scene.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.