Carmel police seek help to find fraud suspects

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Carmel police said Monday they are seeking help to find suspects in fraud cases.

In one case, a suspect used a stolen credit card at a business in Indianapolis on June 14 and 16, Lt. Joe Bickel said in a news release from Carmel Police Department. The man is believed to be in his mid-40s with a stocky build and shaved head. The fraud and theft suspect was last seen wearing a security uniform and left the business in a Toyota Rav4 sport utility vehicle.

In another case, a number of fraud suspects attempted to cash a check June 21 that has been reported stolen from a vehicle in Westfield, Carmel police said. “The passenger identified herself as the victim and presented the victim’s driver’s license along with the check,” the police said.

The suspects in the June 21 incident were last seen driving a newer-model, gray Dodge Caravan minivan.

Anyone with information on these suspects or their location can call the Carmel Police Department investigations division at 317-571-2511 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.