DNR: Boat prop injures woman at Lake Shafer

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WISH) — A Chicago woman was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital after she was struck by a boat prop at Lake Shafer, authorities report.

Heather Roan, 33, was first taken to IU Health White Memorial Hospital and later flown by helicopter to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis to be treated after the prop struck her back, Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officers said in a news release. Her condition was not immediately available.

Roan was swimming in the lake along with other family members when the anchor holding the boat in place came loose and caused the boat to start drifting into the bank, the release said. “The operator of the boat told everyone in the water to get onto the tube or climb onto the boat so he could pull away from the bank. As the operator put the boat into reverse, he was unaware Heather was behind the boat in the water. The prop of the boat then struck Heather in the lower back.”

Family members got Roan back aboard the boat and went to a nearby residence where the homeowner called 911 about 11:10 a.m., the release said.

Alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor, and no criminal charges are pending at this time, the DNR said.