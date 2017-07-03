Easy 4th of July and Summer Cocktails

Looking for a refreshing cocktail to serve to your guests this 4th of July? Maggie Day, Bartender at Ocean Prime Indianapolis, shows us the recipes for THREE!

Watermelon Elyx (Drink Detroit resident created)

Recipe:

1 1/2 oz. Absolut Elyx

1/2 oz. Uncle Val’s Gin

1 oz. Basil Simple Syrup

1/2 oz. Watermelon purée

1/2 oz. Fresh squeezed lime juice

5-6 Dashes Ginger Bitters

Preparation:

1. Combine all ingredients in shaker

2. Shake vigorously

3. Strain in coupe over watermelon balls

Basil Simple Syrup:

1 1/2 cups basil leaves

1 quart water

1 quart sugar

Combine all ingredients. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 15 minutes. Strain through chinois.

Watermelon purée:

After removing garnish from the watermelon, place remainder of melon in blender. After blending, strain through chinois.

Name: Cucumber Gimlet

Prep Glass: Tim

Garnish: Serpentine Cucumber slice

Ingredients:

1 2/2 oz. Bombay Sapphire Gin

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

1 oz. Simple Syrup

4 to 5 slices of cucumber

Directions:

Fill service glass with ice Add cucumber, fresh lime, simple syrup to tin. Muddle with 3 ice cubes until cucumber is dissolved. Add Ice to shaker to fill halfway ‘ Shake gently and strain into iced service glass.

Tequila Cocktail

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz. CORZO Silver

1 oz. Infused Agave Nectar

1 oz. Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice

½ oz. Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice

Preparation:

Pour all ingredients into mixing tin Fill mixing tin with ice Shake well Strain into Highball glass that has spiced salt on the rim and is filled with ice Garnish with a lime wedge

