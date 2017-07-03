Indiana ensures employers can ask about criminal history

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Indiana lawmakers have ensured that employers in the state can ask job applicants about their criminal histories when they fill out applications.

The South Bend Tribune (http://bit.ly/2t91QVd ) reports that a law that went into effect Saturday prohibits the state and municipalities from enacting laws and ordinances that restrict employers from asking job applicants about their criminal histories.

South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg removed criminal history questions from city government job applications in 2015, but he’s been reluctant to dictate hiring practices of private sector employees.

Buttigieg says the new law is an intrusion on local control and that the city has worked with many ex-offenders who’ve made significant contributions.

Gov. Eric Holcomb also signed an executive order this spring that removes criminal history questions on initial applications for state jobs.