Watch: Magician gives impromptu magic show to police officer

FRISCO, TX (WCMH) — A Texas police officer’s body cam captured quite the show when he went to help what he thought was a stranded motorist.

When Officer Aaron Steensma walked up to the car, he quickly learned the guy behind the wheel was magician Rick Morrill. The magician explained he had pulled over to make a quick phone call, and then offered to show the officer some of his tricks.

The officer said yes, and his body camera captured the entire show and also the officer’s priceless reaction.

The police department then posted the entire public footage to its Facebook page for the rest of the world to enjoy.