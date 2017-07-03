Michigan Rattlers perform on Indy Style

They were named one of Rolling Stone’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know! Meet the duo known as Michigan Rattlers.

Michigan Rattlers at Metazoa Brewing Company

Tomorrow at 4 p.m.

Talking points/concert details

– Rising Americana duo hailing from Petoskey, MI and currently based in LA

– Self-titled debut EP was released late last year, full length album coming soon

– Singles! – “Illinois Sky,” “Sweet Diane,” and “Last Week”

– Played as official artists at this year’s SXSW for the first time

– Michigan Rattlers will be performing at Metazoa July 4th Block Party – doors open at 2:00pm

– Just announced that they will be performing at AmericanaFest in September

To learn more, visit:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/michiganrattlers/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MichRattlers

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/michiganrattlers/

Songs played today on Indy Style:

1. “Sweet Diane” https://soundcloud.com/michigan-rattlers/sweet-diane-1

2. “Last Week” https://soundcloud.com/michigan-rattlers/last-week