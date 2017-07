NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — New Albany police are investigating the disappearance of a woman.

Janice Powell is age 76, 5-feet-1 and 125 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. She was last seen at 12:30 p.m. Monday in New Albany and is believed to be in danger. Powell may be disoriented and require medical assistance.

Anyone with information should call the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.

New Albany is about 115 miles south of Indianapolis.