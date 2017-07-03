Police connect fatal fire and stabbing on west side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – IMPD is investigating a fatal Sunday morning fire and a stabbing in relation to each other.

The fire happened Sunday morning around 4 a.m. It was the fourth fire in just a seven hour stretch and the eighth in less than 24 hours, so firefighters were very busy this weekend.

Fire crews say the building in the 900 block of North Rochester Avenue is a duplex. The body was found on the side heavily damaged by fire, so at this point investigators do not have any other information about the victim other than it was an adult male. Another man who lives in the other side of the duplex, was able to make it out. In total over the weekend, fires killed one person, injured about a half dozen people including several firefighters and left more than two dozen people displaced from their homes, but police believe the fire on Rochester Avenue might have a bigger story line.

IMPD investigators are connecting that fatal fire to a stabbing that happened just a few hours later in the same block.

Police say EMS found a man stabbed nearby. He was taken to the hospital in good condition. Sgt. Kendale Adams said the man injured is not the suspect in the fire investigation. Police did take a woman in for questioning as well, but it’s unclear if she is connected to both incidents or just the stabbing victim.