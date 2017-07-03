Male with apparent gunshot wound dies at Ralston Avenue home

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police dispatched to a “person shot” call late this afternoon found a male shot inside a home — and now they’re conducting a death investigation.

“It appears to be suspicious,” said Sgt. Kendale Amams, a spokesman for Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police were dispatched at 5:44 p.m. to a residential area in the 3300 block of Ralston Avenue, on the near-northeast side a few blocks southwest of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue.

Officers found a male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, a news release from IMPD said. Emergency medical services personnel pronounced the male as deceased at the scene.

The Marion County coroner’s office will be determining the exact manner and cause of death, and releasing the name of the male after his family has been informed, the release said.

Homicide detectives were seeking witnesses in the area. The Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency was helping to identify and collect potential evidence.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call the homicide detectives at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477, or submit data via the P3tips app or at crimetips.org.