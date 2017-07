Talk about hitting the ground “sprinting!” Tea’s Me (and crew) have been off and running since day ONE, and now they’re doing even more, this time to support their community and give back. Learn about the Backpack Drive and “Youth Spoken Word Events” happening every first Friday at Tea’s Me Cafe with Manager Joi DeFrantz and Poet Melita Carter.

To learn more, visit:

https://www.facebook.com/TeasMeIndy/?fref=ts

https://twitter.com/teasmeindy?lang=en

https://www.instagram.com/teasmeindy/