University of Evansville president to retire in May 2018

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — The University of Evansville says its president will retire at the end of the upcoming academic year next May.

Thomas Kazee announced his retirement Monday. During his eight-year tenure, the university added several new academic programs, including a physician assistant masters program that will be located in the new Academic and Health Science Research campus in downtown Evansville when it opens in the 2018-19 academic year.

The university says a fellows program started during Kazee’s tenure recruits students from high schools around Indiana and has made the campus more diverse and inclusive.

Kazee also secured the largest gift in university history in 2013 after ophthalmologist William L. Ridgway left it $39 million from his estate.

Kazee and his wife, Sharon, intend to retire to Pawley’s Island, South Carolina.

