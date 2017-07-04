2 Wayne Township firefighters injured in explosion following overnight shooting

Staff Reports Published:
(Photo Provided/Wayne Township Fire Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two firefighters are recovering from an explosion after officials said they were hurt after responding to a shooting.

The shooting happened at the Westlake Apartments just after 1:30 a.m. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result.

Firefighters were called in afterwards due to a fire in an underground lift station at the complex.

Authorities said that after the scene was wrapping up, a second explosion occurred near a manhole, inuring two firefighters.

The explosion is believed to have been caused after gas leaked into the storm drain following the shooting.

Both firefighters were treated and released.

