6-year-old airlifted to Riley after ATV crash

ROSEDALE, Ind. (WISH) — A 6-year-old girl was airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children after an ATV crash in Vigo County left her with serious chest injuries.

It happened around 2 p.m. Tuesday on Valley View Lane near Rosedale, Indiana.

Conservation officers say the girl was turning a three-wheeled ATV when she drove over a 20-foot-high embankment and into a creek. She got pinned under the ATV briefly until her mother lifted it off of her.

Authorities say the girl was wearing a helmet. As of July 1, Indiana law requires all minors to wear a helmet while riding on an ATV.