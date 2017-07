INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are many events scheduled for the July 4th holiday. Indianapolis will have its annual patriotic celebration Tuesday night.

At 6:30 p.m. the annual Freedom Fest will kick off. There will be live music, food, and fireworks.

Fireworks will launch from the top of the Regions Bank Tower and will be synchronized to patriotic and popular music.

The Downtown Freedom Fest claims to be Indianapolis’ largest firework show.

The fireworks show will launch at 10 p.m.