Hoosiers stock up on fireworks

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WISH) — For the Cash family from Avon, it’s a Fourth of July tradition.

They fill up their trunk with fireworks and fill up the sky with red, white and blue.

“Are you guys excited?” Charley Cash asked his kids.

“Very much.”

They took a trip to Patriotic Fireworks at West Washington Street and High School Road, where Cody O’Riley works under the job title Firework Expert.

“This bursts about 120 feet into the air,” he said, pointing at one product.

O’Riley said, rather than all rushing in on July 4, people have stocked up throughout the weekend.

“I think due to the fact that the Fourth of July falls on Tuesday today is letting people light off on a much more broad schedule,” O’Riley said.

People in Marion County can legally light fireworks until midnight Tuesday.

From Wednesday to Sunday, they have from 5 p.m. until two hours past sunset.

“If you’re not sure how to do it, play it safe and find somebody that does because the last thing anybody needs is somebody to get something they’re not prepared to use,” O’Riley said.

The Cash family might have a trunk full of snake tails and sky lanterns, but the fireworks are not the most important part of their day.

“I’ve just been working a lot more, so I haven’t been able to spend as much time with them, so mostly just spending time with the boys and the girls,” Charley Cash said.

Experts say you should:

keep kids away from fireworks,

keep a bucket of water nearby,

light fireworks away from buildings and cars,

don’t point them at people,

don’t drink alcohol when using fireworks and

find a way to keep the fireworks from tipping over and shooting in the wrong direction.