Kokomo cab driver makes demon claims, grabs child, police say

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) – A cab driver in Kokomo is accused of confinement and battery after police say he tried to keep a child in his car.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday.

Police say a father and son were in a cab driven by Robert Wetzel, when Wetzel stopped halfway through the route, ordered them out of the car and then reached for the child while making comments about demons.

The child’s father was able to step in and then call 911.

When officers arrived they say Wetzel became aggressive and threatening and continued to make incoherent statements about demons. Police say they had to use a Taser to subdue him.

Many people in Kokomo say they rely on Kokomo Cab and were shocked to hear this happened.

“It isn’t a new cab company. It has been around, so it was least expected for a man to pull some crazy act like that,” said one Kokomo woman.

“We depend on the cab to get us where we need to go, so for us not to be able to trust the driver, it is scary,” she continued.

A manager at Kokomo Cab declined to comment on the situation, but did tell 24-Hour News 8 that Wetzel is no longer an employee of theirs.

Wetzel is facing preliminary charges of confinement, battery on a child and resisting law enforcement.