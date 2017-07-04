Lebanon 5-year-old injured after falling out of amusement park ride

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A 5-year-old is recovering after falling off and being run over by a spinning amusement park ride.

According to our partners at the Lebanon Reporter, it happened late Monday night at a Fourth of July carnival in Memorial Park.

The carnival, put on by Poor Jack Amusements, included a Clown-A-Round ride, which 5-year-old Phoenix Foster fell from after not being fastened into the seat, according to Officer Aaron Carlson with the Lebanon police.

Foster was taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis that night. Initial reports suggest Foster’s jaw may be broken.

According to Carlson, witnesses say people screamed for someone to stop the ride, but it had already hit the child, leaving her “black from head to toe.”

According to staff at Riley staff, Foster was treated and released from the emergency room.

The ride operator was using her phone when the child fell, according to witnesses who spoke to Carlson.

The owner and operator of Milton-based Poor Jack, Gary Bohlander, said Poor Jack prohibits ride operators from using cell phones while attending rides. While he was present when the incident happened, Bolander says he was told the ride operator said she was not using her phone at the time.

“The report I got is that she denied that she was on her phone,” Bohlander said, noting that she also gave a report to the LPD.

According to Bolander, the Indiana Department of Homeland Security inspected the ride Tuesday morning and cleared it for use.

The ride operator had been put on paid leave while Poor Jack investigates, and the ride was set to continue to operate Tuesday night, with a different operator, Bolander says.

Bolander called the incident unfortunate and said he’d tried to reach Foster’s father.

“We don’t ever want to see this type of stuff, but unfortunately this stuff happens,” Bohlander said.