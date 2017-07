INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fourth of July festivities started with a bang Tuesday around Indianapolis.

Parades took place in Lawrence, Carmel and several neighborhoods.

The Lawrence Marching Band hit the streets at 10 a.m. and made its way down to Lawrence Community Park.

In Carmel, the parade saw a theme of “hats off to America,” complete with candy being tossed.

24-Hour News 8’s Brittany Lewis previewed more festivities earlier Tuesday.

