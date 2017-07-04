One in custody for OWI, killing man operating moped

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — One man is dead after a truck collided with him moped in Kokomo.

It happened July 1 when 82-year-old Charles Branch was headed northbound on Ohio Street before he was struck by a pick up truck headed southbound.

Early investigations showed that 50-year-old Dewayne Levine crossed the center line before striking the moped.

Levine was charged with operating while intoxicated causing death and operating while intoxicated within 5 years of a previous conviction following toxicology tests.

He also had an active unrelated arrest warrant that he was charged with.