Patriotic recipes from The Produce Mom

Show your red, white and blue with recipes from The Produce Mom Lori Taylor. Take a look!
- Orondo Ruby Salad – http://www.orondoruby.com/news/2015/6/24/recipe-orondo-ruby-salad.html
- Angel Food Cake with Cherry Toppings
- Patriotic Parfaits – using a blend of strawberries/cherries, whipped topping/blueberries – Inspiration: https://www.bettycrocker.com/recipes/patriotic-parfaits/dd20fc36-8e33-4145-b59c-9c2d89560d0e
- Grilled Cheese with Cherries and Onions
For more recipes, visit www.theproducemom.com.