Several Fourth of July events planned in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — There are a number of events in Hamilton County to celebrate Independence Day.

In Carmel, the parade started at 10:30 a.m. at Carmel Drive and AAA Way heads west to Range Line Road, north on Range Line to Main Street, and east on Main Street to Carmel High School.

Day two of the outdoor festivities at CarmelFest continues at noon in downtown Carmel near City Hall. There will be live music, tons of food vendors and a fireworks show at 9:45 p.m.

Festivities for the Westfield Rocks the 4th event start at 4 p.m. at Grand Park. There will be zip lines, a game zone, kids zone, hot dog eating contest and much more. The Fab Four Beatles Tribute Band will perform at 8:30 p.m. and fireworks will start at 10 p.m.

Fishers will host the Blast on the Bridge with the Geist Lake Coalition on the Fall Creek Road Bridge starting 6 p.m.The bridge closes to traffic at 3:30 p.m. There will be food, drinks, games, activities and there will be a live DJ. The event will end with a fireworks show at 10:15 p.m.