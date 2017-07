INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A survey released the results of what consumers believe are the most patriotic brands in America.

Jeep took the top spot as the most patriotic, followed by Levi Strauss and Disney.

Brand Keys Survey of Iconic American Brands conducted the survey, which asked a total of 4,800 consumers.

Coca-Cola and Ford rounded out the list at fourth and fifth, respectively.

