1 killed following motorcycle crash in southeast Indiana

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — One person is dead following a motorcycle crash in Switzerland County Tuesday.

It happened at 1 p.m. on State Road 156 near Concord Road.

Preliminary investigations showed 60-year-old Steven Adams was travelling eastbound when he struck a deer after it crossed his path. His passenger, 50-year-old Deborah Bloch, was flown from the vehicle.

After striking the deer, the motorcycle then crossed into the westbound lanes before being struck by another vehicle.

Adams was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bloch was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

The crash investigation remains ongoing.