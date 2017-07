INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two people are in police custody following a drug and gun investigation on July 4.

It happened just after 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of North Capitol Avenue in the area of a recent shooting.

Officials pulled over a vehicle that left the are following a traffic infraction.

30-year-old Anthony Tinnin and 29-year-old Shanee Williams were taken into custody after officials found the following: