$5K reward offered in December slaying of French Lick man

FRENCH LICK, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police say a $5,000 reward is being offered for information in the slaying of a French Lick man last December.

The reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the death of 66-year-old James A. Bryson. He was found dead on Dec. 27 after concerned family members asked police to check on his welfare. Bryson had last been seen three days before his body was found.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Indiana State Police Jasper Post by calling 1-812-482-1441.