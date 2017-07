(WISH) — Apple’s iPhone users may have a new feature to look forward to.

Apple is looking to do away with iPhone’s modern technology of a fingerprint reader in favor of face scanning technology.

The move would mark a major shift away from touch ID, a mainstay in Apple phones since the introduction of the 5S in 2013.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 8 this fall.

