INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Authorities are on the scene of a serious crash that occurred downtown Monday afternoon.

It happened at the I-65/I-70 split just before 3 p.m.

The crash closed all lanes of I-65 northbound while the crash was attended to.

There hasn’t yet been any word on the condition of the victim(s) from the crash.

WISH-TV currently has a crew headed to the scene.