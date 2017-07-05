Avon home occupant hurt in fire, sent to hospital

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — An occupant of an Avon home was injured in a fire Wednesday.

The home is in the 7600 block of Buttercup Court. Jerry Bessler of the Washington Fire Department told 24-Hour News 8 by phone that the fire is under investigation but not suspicious. A message was left with the department’s chief, Dan Smith.

The occupant was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, but the extent of the injuries was not known, Bessler said.

The fire was reported at 9:36 p.m. Authorities on the scene put up crime tape and declined to discuss the fire at this time. Avon Police Department was dispatched to assist at the scene about 10:10 p.m.