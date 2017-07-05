Blood supply low; Indiana center seeks donors

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A critical need exists for blood of all types, the Indiana Blood Center said Wednesday.

“As of Wednesday morning, Indiana Blood Center’s inventory of blood components was below a one-day supply,” said a news release issued by Andrea L. Fagan, director of public relations and marketing. “It has very few O negative units on the shelves currently and standing hospital orders have been cancelled temporarily.”

To donate blood, visit a donor center or a mobile blood drive. Find the drives and schedule appointments at donorpoint.org or 317-916-5150.

From the nonprofit blood center, here is a list of donor centers and their hours:

Indianapolis, 3450 N. Meridian St.: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Carmel, 726 Adams St.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Fishers, 7458 E. Fishers Station Drive: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Greenwood, 8739 S. U.S. 31 South: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Lafayette, 2200 Elmwood Ave.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.

Terre Haute, 2021 S. Third St.: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.