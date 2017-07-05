Colts Grille shuts its doors

INDIANAPOLIS Ind. (WISH) – Shock and disappointment from some fans of the Colts Grille downtown after the popular restaurant shut its doors Tuesday. They say they liked the food and the beer was cold and were surprised to see it close.

When you head to the Grille’s website you see a prompt with a heading that says “Thank You”. Then it goes on to read “We thank you for your 6+ years of patronage but unfortunately we are closed permanently”.

This comes as an unexpected announcement. The Grille opened up as a sports bar and memorabilia stop for Colts fans in 2011.

It was a popular spot to meet before games.

Jennifer Bailey who lives near the Grille says it’s the ebb and flow of business downtown.

“Well just living in downtown especially you see the resturants and shops that open and close so there is some sort of cycle to being downtown,” said Bailey. “I’m sure the rent and things are expensive and just he number of people that come to downtown that maybe not buy things and really supports the businesses. So, I’m not surprised and I hope that something else comes into that space and it isn’t vacant for too long.”

The website also went on to say that If you have gift cards or questions regarding that to email a copy of the front and the back of the card and a copy of the original purchase receipt to coltsgrille@g3restaurants.com.