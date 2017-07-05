Concert to raise funds for Indy Thunder Beep baseball for the blind and visually impaired

Forget “keeping your eye on the ball.” Just listen. Listen to the sound. The beep. The coach. Connect and then…. SWING!

Today on Indy Style, we learn all about Indy Thunder Beep Baseball and how Concerts for a Cause is helping the team hit a “homerun!”

What: Concert for a Cause – Indy Thunder Beep Baseball Team

Who: Jeremy Buck and Just Push Play.

When: Saturday, July 8th 6:00 pm

Where: Indianapolis Arts Center, 820 E 67th St, Indianapolis, IN 46220

You can RSVP online at www.indyconcertsforacause.org. $50 of each ticket is tax deductible too.

July’s concert features Jeremy Buck, a singer/song writer out of Los Angeles, and a Hoosier native. He will be joined by special guest, Moe Z MD, a keyboard player who spent 7 years with John Mellencamp’s band. The opening act will be Just Play Push, a local band – that is just plain good, and great friends to the Concerts For A Cause effort.

Concerts for a Cause:

Our mission is to support small local Not for profit organizations that are helping Hoosier kids and families in need. We do this by hosting quarterly concerts featuring a local opening act and singer songwriters from around the US as our headliners. We donate all $ from ticket sales at to a different Not for profit at each event – the Indy Thunder is the group we are supporting on July 8.

Indy Beep Baseball: http://thunderbeepball.org

Indy Thunder – 2016 Beep Baseball World Champions