Cummins plans $50 million upgrade to headquarters

COLUMBUS, Ind. (The Republic) — Rich Freeland, Cummins president and chief operating officer, announced Wednesday that the company is planning a $50 million upgrade to its global headquarters in Columbus as the company nears its 100th anniversary.

The announcement was made at Cummins’ Corporate Office Building, its headquarters located in downtown Columbus.

The announcement is one of two Wednesday in which the company is playing a significant role. The other is the $30 million collaborative effort to construct an overpass on the city’s west-side entrance to alleviate anticipated heavier railroad traffic and prolonged traffic delays.

The Corporate Office Building improvements will incorporate art and improved lighting throughout, support collaboration and efficiency and allow adjustment for the future, the company said.

Cummins said it would continue its commitment to architecture in the building and ensure that the design of the overpass integrates well within the city’s architectural legacy.