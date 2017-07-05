Easy ways to take an outfit from day to night

One outfit. Two different looks! Jen Russell, of JenDaisy Boutique, shows us how to pull it off!

Outfit descriptions via Jen Russell:

Jen: I (Jen) am wearing a black wrap dress, which any wrap dress is typically very flattering on any shape. We styled it for a career look by adding a little jacket and plain black heels. If you are going out after work for a date or just meeting friends for drinks, you can add a color heel and not wear the jacket. You can also change just the jewelry up to make a difference in the look of the dress.

Lauren: Lauren is wearing a pinstripe dress with bow detail that is feminine and a hot trend this year. With this dress, you can pair it with black flats for the office and then for an evening out this summer, you can pair it with red wedges. I love nothing more than pulling in pops of color with your shoes. So very easy basic tricks to change up the way an outfit can be styled two different ways. At JenDaisy, we teach you how to get more out of your clothes. This helps save you money and makes your favorite pieces last longer.

Alexis: When you are younger and just starting out in the career world it takes time to build up your wardrobe. With Alexis, we took a bohemian look into a career look. By adding a skinny black pant, scarf and heels, it takes this dress into a work-appropriate outfit. If she was going out after work for a Girls Night Out, she can simply wear it as a dress with cute sandals and remove the scarf. Also another easy trick is doing a simple up-do to make the outfit look more dressed up. My most important tip is to not be afraid of experimenting with jewelry and shoes to change the way an outfit looks. It’ll help you get more mileage out of your clothes and can save you time getting ready.



To learn more, visit www.jendaisy.com.