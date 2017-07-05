Fundraising drive begins to make Indiana trail system safer

DELPHI, Ind. (AP) — A fundraising drive has begun to help pay for security improvements and other upgrades along a northern Indiana recreation trail where two teenagers were killed nearly five months ago.

The campaign launched Wednesday aims to raise $50,000 by Aug. 30 to improve the 10-mile network of the Delphi Historic Trails. If the campaign reaches its goal, it’ll be eligible for a matching donation from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The Delphi Trail Safety Task force will use the money to install lighting, cameras, informational kiosks and public Wi-Fi at certain points along the trail. Trail markers will also be built every tenth of a mile.

In Feb., 13-year-old Abigail Williams and 14-year-old Liberty German were killed while walking on the trails. The attack remains unsolved.