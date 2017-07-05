Gov. Holcomb announces drug treatment expansion

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) – Gov. Holcomb announced Wednesday that more is help on the way for those battling drug addiction.

Holcomb said a drug treatment program will expand to five Indiana counties. One of those counties to which the program is expanding is Johnson County.

Governor Holcomb, surrounded by experts, law enforcement and recovering addicts, made the announcement at the Greenwood clinic. Patients will be able to get counseling, support and medication.

