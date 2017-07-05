Greenwood woman dies in I-65 crash near north split

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Greenwood woman died in an SUV crash on the downtown north split Tuesday afternoon, Indiana State Police said.

Alisa Wagner, 51, was found unresponsive and severely injured when the first authorities arrived just after 3 p.m. at the crash near the 112-mile marker, just west of where Interstate 65 and Interstate 70 intersect. Paramedics tried to save her, but she died at the scene, a release from state police said.

Investigators said they believe Wagner’s 2004 Chrysler PT Cruiser sport utility vehicle ran off the road, struck a concrete median wall, then continued into a ditch where it rolled several times. Troopers were investigating what determined Wagner to run off the road, but said alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

The crash closed all lanes of I-65 northbound, which reopened about 5 p.m.

