Indiana State Police: $5,000 reward offered in 2016 murder case

ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — The Indiana State Police said a $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can come forward with information that leads to the capture of the suspect or suspects involved in a 2016 murder.

Officials are seeking help in finding those responsible for the death of 66-year-old James Bryson. Bryson was found dead on Dec. 27 after family members grew concerned about his whereabouts.

He had last been seen three days prior to being found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact state police at 812-482-1441.