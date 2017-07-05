Indiana war memorial bench with misspelling replaced

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — A bench that made headlines nationwide for an unfortunate misspelling has been replaced.

Last week, a picture of a new memorial bench installed at the corner of Van Buren and Chauncy streets outside the Whitley County courthouse went viral. The engraving on the bench read “War on Terriorism” rather than “War on Terrorism.”

The designer of the new Vietnam War memorial, Ty Murphy, told sister station NewsChannel 15 last week that he wondered why people were so focused on the mistake on a stone bench put in place honoring veterans of modern wars, with so many bad things going on in the world. He said several sets of eyes missed the error, including the Muncie company commissioned to create it and Murphy himself.

The wrong has since been righted.

Ty Murphy confirmed to NewsChannel 15 on Wednesday that the Columbia City memorial bench has been replaced, with “terrorism” spelled correctly.