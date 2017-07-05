ISP trooper injured following 4th of July crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An ISP trooper is recovering after his vehicle was struck by another vehicle Tuesday.

It happened when Master Trooper Dave Furnas was exiting from I-465 onto Rockville Road. When he entered the intersection to make a left turn, another vehicle struck the passenger side door of his vehicle.

Furnas was transported to IU Health Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

49-year-old Ahmed Ali was cited with driving with a learner’s permit, speeding and disregarding an automatic stop light for his involvement in the crash.