Northern Indiana man seriously injured after car collides with semi

GARY, Ind. (WISH) — A Gary man is recovering in the hospital after his car went underneath a semi early Monday.

It happened at 6:25 a.m. when Archie Patterson was driving westbound on I-80 in the left lane. Patterson decided to suddenly try to exit onto Burr Street from the left lane, swerving across several lanes of traffic.

Patterson then lost control of the vehicle, striking a construction barrel before hitting the rear of a semi trailer.

Patterson had to be extracted by the Gary Fire Department.

He was later taken to an area hospital before being airlifted to a hospital in Illinois.