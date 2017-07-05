Officer dies after shooting in the Bronx; suspect dead

NEW YORK (CNN/AP) — Authorities say a New York police officer has died after being shot.

The New York Police Department wrote on Twitter that the officer was shot in the head while in a patrol vehicle with her partner in the Bronx early Wednesday.

While her partner radioed for assistance, other officers confronted the suspect, who was running, one block away. The suspect drew a revolver and the officers fatally shot him.

Police say another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet. The person is in stable condition.

The 12-year veteran officer was transported at St. Barnabas Hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Officials called the shooting an unprovoked attack.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

