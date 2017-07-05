Pacers reportedly waive Monta Ellis

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Pacers have waived Monta Ellis and he will not get a buyout, as some had speculated, several media sources reported Wednesday afternoon.

Ellis nor the team had confirmed the reports.

Last month, Ellis was suspended without pay for five games for violating the terms of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.

The 31-year-old Ellis averaged 8.5 points a game for Indiana last season. Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard had said the suspension announced June 16 was a “very serious matter” but gave no additional details.

According to this report, Monta Ellis is out @WISH_TV https://t.co/iYuEnm6foD — Meghan McKeown (@Meghan_WISH8) July 5, 2017