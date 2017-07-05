Parents face charges for depriving food to baby who died

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The parents of a 5-week-old each face a felony neglect charge after the death of their baby, court documents say.

The baby died Jan. 22 at Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health after Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department visited the family’s home on North Evergreen Avenue, located a few blocks south of the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Court documents say the parents deprived the baby of food, nutrition and liquids and caused its death.

Lance Findley, 34, and Jessica Stultz, 20, each face a charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in death, a felony punishable by 20 to 40 years in prison. Charges were filed June 23.

The parents had been told by the baby’s pediatrician three days before the baby’s death that its weight, 6 pounds, was abnormal for a 1-month-old infant, documents said. The parents told the doctor that they fed the baby 2 ounces every three or four hours, but the pediatrician told them to double that amount. The doctor sent the parents and their baby home with additional formula and a calorie additive.

Findley told investigators that the Indiana Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program was paying for the child’s formula.