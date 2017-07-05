Police: 2 in custody after Ohio teen killed by stray bullet

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton police detectives spoke about the investigation into a teen killed by a stray bullet Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl was shot while sitting inside a house Wednesday morning and has died from her injuries.

The Montgomery County Coroner said 14-year-old Mackenna Kronenberger is dead. The autopsy in Kronenberger’s death is pending.

Dayton Police Detective Gregg Gady said two groups of people were fighting and shots were fired. Gady said Kronenberger was related to one of the people involved in the fight.

Two people are in custody in connection with this case but the detective would not elaborate on the charges as the investigation is ongoing. Gady did say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation continues.

Kronenberger would have been a sophomore at Carroll High School in the fall. Wednesday, the school released a statement on Twitter. It said the sophomore would be missed by many in the community.

Please join us in mourning the loss of current student Mackenna Kronenberger. pic.twitter.com/abGg86Kb73 — Carroll High School (@carrollpatriots) July 5, 2017

Police say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. Wednesday at a house in the 700 block of Morse Avenue.

Investigators say people began fighting outside the house and shots were fired. One of those bullets went through a window and hit Kronenberger.

She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where she later died

Police said people at the scene did not cooperate with the investigation.

“It’s very frustrating when people know who committed the crime and they’re not willing to come forth and let the police department know, so we can do our job and bring those people to justice,” Dayton Police Sgt. Jeffrey Spires said.

Police have not released any suspect information yet.

According to jail records, police arrested an 18-year-old man at the home, hours after the incident. He’s being held on a murder charge.

Officers also arrested another 18-year-old man at the home. He’s held on tampering and weapons charges.

It was not immediately clear the arrests were related to the fatal shooting.

Homicide detectives are investigating Kronenberger’s death as aggravated murder.