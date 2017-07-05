Police honor Officer Perry Renn on anniversary of his death

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lt. Sandra Storkman finished Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s East District roll call Wednesday with a story for the officers.

She told them about July 5, 2014: the day Storkman rushed to 34th Street and Forest Manor Avenue and found Officer Perry Renn bleeding from three gunshot wounds.

“I was on scene probably 30 seconds after he got shot,” Storkman said. “I just said, ‘Hey, keep breathing Perry. Just keep breathing.’”

Detectives said Renn responded to a “shots fired” call and found 25-year-old Major Davis holding an assault rifle. Police said Davis fired at Renn, starting a shootout before backup arrived. Davis survived his wounds, and Renn died at the hospital.

Wednesday marked the third anniversary of Renn’s death.

“These were the thoughts going through our minds. Why did this happen? What did he do to deserve being shot down like a dog?” Storkman said.

Renn was the type of guy other officers looked up to. He earned two Medals of Bravery, one in 1999 after confronting a man wielding a knife and another for saving a suicidal man’s life in 2003.

Sgt. Thomas Schaffer describes Renn as “the consummate hero.”

“To be honest with you, I want to cry,” Schaffer said. “If you’re a good cop, it hits you in your heart. You know the sacrifice he made. You know how much he loved his wife.”

Renn was a 51-year-old U.S. Army veteran who served with IMPD for 21 years. His brothers and sisters in blue are now picking up where he left off.

“I think what’s most important is to remember that we’re not promised tomorrow,” Storkman said.

Davis was sentenced to life in prison in April after pleading guilty to Renn’s murder.

The years 2013 to 2014 were a dangerous time for IMPD. The department said 31 officers were involved in violent confrontations in the nine months prior to Renn’s death. Eight officers were shot in the prior 18 months.

Renn is the most recent IMPD officer to be killed in the line of duty.