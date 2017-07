INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Police responded to a person shot run on the city’s near north side Tuesday evening.

According to IMPD, officers arrived on scene in the 3300 block of North Meridian Street and discovered a 53-year-old black male who had been shot.

Police said the victim, Terrence Plumber, suffered a major injury and was transported to the hospital.  However, a condition has not been released.

No other information is known about the shooting at this time.